Rihanna is starting her 2020 with a fresh face. The 31-year-old singer, who is the creator of successful makeup line Fenty Beauty, is always rocking a bold beauty lewk, but for her latest post, she decided to share a natural look with her fans by posting a rare makeup-free selfie on her social media.

©@badgalriri Rihanna shared a makeup-free selfie on her social media

“First selfie of the year doe. #2020,” Rihanna wrote alongside the selfie. In the picture, the singer is wearing no foundation, concealer or blush. However, she is sporting a gorgeous cornrow hairdo and wearing a black hoodie. She is also proudly flaunting a pimple on her right cheek, a blemish that caught the attention of some of her fans.

“Let me pop your pimple,” one fan wrote, but the Umbrella singer immediately clapped back. “Let her have her shine, PLEASE,” she replied to the fan, joking that her pimple was the star of the picture. Rihanna has previously spoken about her love of makeup and getting to switch up her beauty depending on her mood.