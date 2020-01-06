Jennifer Lopez has arrived at the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and we can’t stop staring. Starting off the latest decade with a new essence and style, the Puerto Rican star took a graceful approach and we’re in love. Nominated for her disruptive and sultry character as Ramona in Hustlers, the 50-year-old actress wore a glamorous gown with touches of emerald, white and gold and the most extravagant bow.

©GettyImages Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez hit the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet looking stunning

When it came to her hair, longtime friend and celebrity stylist Chris Appleton created a stunning and sleek bun with 3-D tresses wrapping around like a crown. A tasteful look fit for Latina royalty.

©@chrisappleton Jennifer’s famous glam-getters Scott Barnes and Chris Appleton

To create the look, the A-lister hair guru used a Dyson Supersonic, $399 to give the strands a polished foundation then glossed her locks with Color Wow products. History has shown that both the Bronx-native and Chris are both fans of installing extensions to create a major hair moment. Of course, our beauty cams caught the blinding diamond earring and necklace from Harry Winston, making this a full circle moment from the actress’ Maid in Manhattan role.

©GettyImages Close up of Jennifer’s timeless complexion and royalty-approved hairstyle

The famous Scott Barnes yet again gave the World of Dance producer a radiance to die for. Staying true to her timeless complexion, the celebrity makeup artist brought to life a lavish smokey eye with flirty lash extensions. Keeping the focus on her luminous skin and bold eyeshadow, Scott opted in for a glossy nude lip to complete JLo’s 2020 Golden Globes’ beauty look.