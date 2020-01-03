There’s nothing a fresh manicure can’t fix, especially if it’s as stunning as Jennifer Lopez’s latest set. To prepare for her big night at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala, celebrity manicurist, Tom Bachik prepped the mother-of-two’s fingertips with a $245 oil for the ultimate A-lister experience.

©GettyImages The newly engaged couple started off the new year at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala

Notorious for Selena Gomez, Heidi Klum, and Kim Kardashian West’s manis, the famous nail guru is a lover of pairing OPI Gel Color nail polish with a high-end serum to treat his clients cuticle. For the award show, Tom gave JLo a pretty pink hue with the ‘Princess Rule’ color from the brand’s collection. When it comes to tools, Tom’s essentials are both Tweezerman’s Pushy & Nail Cleaner, $18, and Rockhard Cuticle Nipper, $26, to remove and trim unwanted dead skin.

©@tombachik The celebrity manicure must-haves

In the midst of the 50-year-old singer and actress’ glam session, Tom revealed he nourishes her nail beds with La Mer’s Renewal Oil, $245. Though the multitasking magic in a bottle is intended for the face, his technique has an innovative approach for 2020. After all the first signs of aging show on the hands, therefore this method is star-approved. It’s ingredients help to hydrate, firm and soften the signs of fine lines and wrinkles on the skin.