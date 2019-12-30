Maluma is taking a new look into the new year! Over the weekend, the 25-year-old singer debuted his bleach blonde hair. In a pre-vacation selfie, the 11 PM singer made the reveal to his millions of followers. “Que comiecen las vacacones/Let the vacation begin.” The Qué Pena singer shared another shot of his hair as he got off of his matte black jet. The singer kept his hair with a little length at the top and low and faded out on the sides, but made the drastic change from his dark hair. Maluma’s new hair is the perfect complement to his winter vacation in Colorado.

©@maluma Maluma dyed his hair bleach blonde for the new year

In a series of photos – posted from the vacay – Maluma showcases his unique and cozy style. “De cobija pa la calle,” he wrote next to a photo of him standing in the snow rocking a jacket that looks like a blanket, jeans and boots. This isn’t the first time this year that the Corazón singer has switched up his look. Over the course of his 11:11 World Tour, Maluma played with various hair colors.

This year, his tresses have been lime green, pink and blonde. The biggest change came in February, went he cut his long tresses for a good cause. Maluma celebrated World Cancer Day with a visit to a children’s hospital in Miami. In a sweet gesture, the superstar allowed the patients to cut his hair. “We all know that in the process of chemotherapy there is hair loss, and I want to tell you that this day I want to put myself in your place and be in solidarity with you,” he said in a video posted by the institute.