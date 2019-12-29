Zac Efron knocked on death’s door over the holidays, but luckily death didn’t answer. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old actor contracted a deadly bacterial infection while filming his new documentary series Killing Zac Efron - no, the irony is not lost on us - in Papua New Guinea. He was plagued by a “form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial ­infection” just before Christmas according to the Daily Mail. The High School Musical alum was immediately flown to Brisbane, Australia for treatment on what’s being called a “life or death flight.”

©@zacefron Zac Efron had a near-death experience over the holidays

Medical professionals were at Zac’s side on the plane ride as he was jetted to the hospital. Upon touchdown, the entertainer was admitted to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill “in a stable condition.” Zac was treated there for several days and eventually “given the all clear” by doctors to fly back home to the United States in time for Christmas Eve.

Dr Glenn McKay, Director of Medical Rescue, the organization that coordinated Zac’s flight, wouldn’t confirm any details, however his team did reveal that they “retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane for medical attention in Australia.”

The Hollywood heartthrob has been deep in the jungle filming his upcoming Quibi survival series since early December. Set on a remote and dangerous island, cameras follow Zac as he drops off the grid for 21 days with nothing but basic gear and a guide. “I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level,” Zac said when news of the show first broke. “I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits.”