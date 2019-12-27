Three products you must always have in your beauty bag? “Definitely sunscreen. One of my favorite sunscreens is the Hydro Boost from Neutrogena because it has hyaluronic acid and it’s super lightweight, so it works as a primer before applying makeup. My skin usually gets super dry, so I’d definitely have a moisturizer in there. And finally, a face oil.”

One beauty trend you wish would go away?

“Oh my god. You know what? One of the things I’ve seen recently is those spiky eyebrows. For some people, it looks nice on them, but when you see it in real life and face to face, it might be a little bit too much.”

©@gutierrezary The model is also a fan of jade rollers as part of her beauty routine to de-puff instantly

And what’s your take on jade rollers?

“I have every single jade roller. It’s not going to be long-lasting, but if you want an instant thing, it works to de-puff your face for circulation. It’s something that you have to do regularly and constantly.”

What’s the secret to having a picture-perfect social media feed?

“I’m very blessed that when I get nice and new projects, it’s good content so it looks nice on the feed. If there’s a nice background or maybe a beautiful place, I try to create content right away. And then I just post whatever makes me feel happy. That’s key for me— I don’t post what I have to post. I post whatever makes me happy and makes me like feel good about myself.”

What advice do you have for young girls who are growing up in a world of filters on social media?

“If you want to have fun and just laugh, do it, but some people get obsessed with that and then they want to create the same filter in real life and that’s when you cross the line. So I think just have fun with it and don’t let it get to your head. If your gut is telling you not to do it, don’t do it. Don’t try to follow trends, don’t try to follow people. Just stay quiet for a minute and listen to your own instinct.”