Penelope Cruz has always been a trendsetter when it comes to her hairstyles, and her latest social media post proves that she was always a natural when it came to styling her luscious locks. The Spanish actress gave fans a treat when she shared a throwback picture of herself from her childhood days rocking one of the 80s go-to styles: pigtails.

©@penelopecruzoficial Penelope Cruz shared a festive throwback on Christmas Day

In the adorable vintage photograph, the 45-year-old star is rocking two pigtails picked up with green scrunchies, while the rest of her hair is worn down. “Feliz Navidad!!!!,” she wrote alongside the photo before translating the message to English. “Happy Holidays.” Although she didn’t give any context of when the photo was taken, it’s likely it was during the holidays since she released it for her fans on Christmas Day.

Many fans, including Hollywood’s A-listers took to the comments to praise Penelope’s cuteness in the photo. Fellow actress Jessica Chastain expressed her love with a kissy face and heart emoji, while screenwriter Simon Kinberg also commented with a series of red heart emojis. This isn’t the first time Penelope shares a vintage photo of herself. Earlier this year, she treated fans with a picture of her and her sister Mónica Cruz sporting pixie cuts when they were children.

©GettyImages The Spanish actress has always been a trendsetter when it comes to her hairstyles

Throughout her career, Penelope has chosen red carpets and Hollywood events to debut new hairstyle, from blunt bangs to short bobs. For more hair inspiration from the Spanish actress, check out her most daring hairstyles of all time.