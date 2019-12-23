Is it even the holidays if you don’t debut a new hairdo? Dominican actress Dascha Polanco stepped out with a brand new blonde hairstyle this week ahead of the holidays and let’s just say she looks winter-ready. The 37-year-old star, who has naturally brown hair, is known for revamping her luscious locks on occasion.

©@sheisdash Dascha Polanco transformed her hair to platinum blonde this week

Dascha posted a picture of herself rocking a pair of glasses and wearing her long, blonde hair slick straight. “Wipe your lens and give me a kiss” she wrote beside the photo before translating the flirty caption to Spanish. “Dame un beso please!,” she continued.

The Orange is the New Black actress, who was attending the basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, revealed her hair extensions are from New York City-based hair salon Hair Galore.