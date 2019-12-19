Attention, beauty lovers! If your resolution for the New Year is to revamp your makeup stash, good news—Kat Von D just announced two brand new collections debuting in 2020. The beauty brand is adding a variety of blushes and (squeal!) for the first time ever, releasing eight colorful lip glosses.

©@katvondbeauty Kat Von D is releasing new blushes and lipglosses

Kat Von D Beauty announced the exciting news on social media, sharing exclusive first photos of the products. The Everlasting Blush ($26) is packaged in beautiful flower compacts and will come in six soft matte shades—honeysuckle, peony, foxglove, rosebud, snapdragon and poppy—that range from a peachy beige to a bold, bright orange.

In 2020, Kat Von D beauty lovers will also get the chance to purchase the brand’s first ever lipgloss product. The XO Vinyl Lip Cream ($20) will have eight glossy shades to choose from—blossom, carnation, dahlia, Lolita, Rosita and tulip—with each coming in a shiny finish. Like the blush, each of the glosses are packaged with Kat Von D’s signature designs.