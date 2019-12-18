Whether you struggle with excessive sweating, which is clinically known as hyperhidrosis, or simply heat up faster than most, investing in the right deodorant is critical. Not only does a good deodorant keep sweat at bay, it will also keep your clothes stain free. We’ve turned to Dove’s Latina dermatologist Dr.Barba to get some insight on deodorants and antiperspirants. Scroll through as we debunk those sweat-proof questions you’ve been longing to ask.

Antiperspirants vs Deodorants

Understanding the difference between antiperspirants and deodorants will help you determine the best product for your skin type. Like your face, underarm skin requires additional care and attention as well. Luckily, women everywhere are raving about Dove Antiperspirants, with 3 out of 4 women recommending using Dove Advanced Care Cool Essentials Antiperspirant after trying it for 7 days. With cooling and watery notes of cucumber and green tea, the antiperspirant offers a vibrant and refreshing scent. We recommend using this product as it includes moisturizers to care for the skin, while providing 48hr odor and wetness protection for complete hydration and nourishment.

©Dove Dove Advanced Care Cool Essentials Antiperspirant Deodorant, $4.89, target.comn

What is antiperspirant made of?

Antiperspirants, unlike deodorants traditionally use the ingredient aluminum, which keeps you dry by controlling the flow of sweat to avoid the feeling of wetness under your arms. Deodorants do not use aluminum and rely instead on other ingredients to help you feel fresh throughout the day.

What do you recommend for those who want to take a more natural approach when sweating?

For those looking for a more natural approach to sweating, I recommend using a deodorant! A deodorant (versus an antiperspirant) is often a good option for those who don’t sweat a lot, or for those who sweat a little with only minor odor issue as it helps combat odor. Dove also offers a deodorant option of the Cool Essentials Antiperspirant with their new Dove 0% Aluminum Deodorant. These range of deodorants not only freshens and keeps odor at bay for 24 hours, it has gentle fragrances in a simple non-irritating formula.

©Dove Dove 0% Aluminum Cucumber & Green Tea Deodorant Stick, $5.99, target.comn

As a dermatologist what are your thoughts on women removing their sweat glands? A lot of celebs are doing this which have been beneficial to their lifestyle but is it even safe?

There are a lot of approaches to treating excessive sweating, also known as hyperhidrosis, one of which is through Botox that targets and controls the underarm sweat glands. Overall, I recommend trying out various antiperspirants before opting in an option like this one, and choosing what’s best for your lifestyle. Before any treatment, always consult your doctor and dermatologist on best practices.