Alexa, play Jenny from the Block! ‘From In Living Color and movie scripts to On the 6 to this headline clips I stay grounded as the amounts continue to roll in’ sung Jennifer Lopez in 2000. Fast forward two decades later and the Puerto Rican-American megastar is a proud Bronxite til this day. It’s clear the Dance Again singer manifested a beautiful, wild, dream-out loud year with her new engagement, ‘It’s My Party’ tour as well as simply aging with grace as she turned the big 5-0. Recently the Hustlers actress-producer posted a nostalgic hair detail that screamed ‘Bronx girl.’

©jlo The mother-of-two is clearly aging gracefully

Whether you’re from the Second Act star’s borough or not, chances are you’re familiar with the term ‘baby hairs.' The 1997 Selena breakout star took to social media to show off her approach to styling those small strands. Though it's not the first time we’ve seen the CFDA Fashion icon sport this technique, we couldn’t take our eyes off her. In this instance, Jennifer’s hairstylist Chris Appleton used his go-to brand Color Wow Hair Care to slay the icon's look.

From the looks of it, the celebrity stylist most likely used ColorWow POP & Lock Gloss Treatment, $20, to lay down those edges. The two-in-one serum is loaded with formulas that restore elasticity and suppleness. Made specifically for colored-treated hair, the gloss within the product enhances one’s hair hue forming a crystal-like look.