Is it just us, or is Jennifer Lopez getting younger? The multi-talented star received her first movie accolades, including a Golden Globes nomination, back in 1998 for her starring role in Selena, and it looked like no time had passed more than 20 years later as Jennifer, who recently turned 50, celebrated her LA Film Critics best supporting actress win for Hustlers with a no makeup selfie on social media. In the sweet picture, which co-starred her “coconuts” – twins Max and Emme, whose dad is singer Marc Anthony – the bare-faced actress had that perennial JLo glow as she swapped her glam bronzer and lush eyelashes for an “I woke up like this” look to kick off awards season.

©jlo Jennifer Lopez celebrated her Golden Globes win with a no makeup selfie co-starring her kids Max and Emme on social media

“Home sweet home. Sitting here with my coconuts and feeling so grateful. THANK YOU to the @lafilmcritics Association! I am humbled and honored. #Ramona #hustlersmovie #LAFCA,” she wrote alongside the snap.

Jennifer has been generating major Oscar buzz for her role as Ramona in the heist film which takes place in the world of strip clubs. In addition to her Golden Globes nomination, the singer-actress won the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival and scored best supporting actress noms at the Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards, the Independent Spirit Awards and the Satellite Awards.

©GettyImages JLo sparkled at the premiere of Selena more than 20 years ago – and she hasn’t changed a bit!

So, as she notches up the wins 22 years after her major movie debut in Selena, how does Jennifer continue to look so amazing? Her makeup artist Scott Barnes has revealed the beauty secret to achieve a perennially youthful look like JLo: sunscreen! The celebrity MUA’s favorite drugstore buy is Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 30, which provides a “super glow.”