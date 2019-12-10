Sofia Vergara is the Queen of throwbacks! The Modern Family star’s social media is flooded with pictures of her life on set, at home with Joe Manganiello and with her precious grand-dog Baguette. Still, it’s when she posts her stunning throwback photos that the crowd goes wild.

Sofia often shares pictures from the ‘80s and ‘90s, and things really haven’t changed (except maybe the blonde hair). The 47-year-old fills her feed with beach pics, modeling gigs and adorable snaps of her and her son Manolo in their younger years. Now, here’s a look at all of the Colombian beauty’s best looks from those decades. Brace yourself, they’re pretty hot!