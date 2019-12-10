Love yourself! That’s the message these celebrity women are putting out into the world. With the number of fans and followers looking up to stars, it’s always great to see these ladies speak their truth and inspire when it comes to body positivity. Demi Lovato has been candid about her struggles with her weight but has encouraged the world to embrace their curves. Selena Gomez’s message is clear – it’s what is on the inside that counts.

The list of celebrity women is long and we have some of the most inspiring quotes here. Watch the video below to see these uplifting sentiments – and be sure hold on to their powerful words.