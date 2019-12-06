Barbie Ferreira rocks the floating eyeliner trend and reveals which is her go-to blush

Barbie Ferreira is one celeb that pushes the boundaries when it comes to beauty. The 22-year-old actress, who is known for her bold looks in HBO’s Euphoria, stepped up her makeup game last night while co-hosting a cocktail party in New York City hotspot Dirty French. The star, who was celebrating fashion brand Torrid’s debut of its first-ever short film series, opted for a dramatic floating cat eye liner for the special occasion.

Barbie Ferreira told HOLA! USA the inspiration behind her dramatic eyeliner look

Created by makeup artist William Scott, Barbie’s eyes looked like a punk rock dream come true thanks to a minimal pastel blue shade (a go-to for the actress) painted in the inner corners of her eyes paired with a simple liner. Instead of lining the eye in the usual way (above the lash line), the MUA glided the liner on the crease and drew on a dramatic wings on the outer edges. “I take a lot of my references from movies that I like. This is a Beetlejuice look,” she told HOLA! USA at the event. “My eyes right now remind me of my cat because he has blue eyes and the shape.”

The floating liner effect is clearly on trend now and it’s actually way easier than it looks. To avoid a runny liner when you’re out, Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner ($22, sephora.com) is a top choice. For the rest of her makeup, Barbie kept it minimal with bold brows, a glossy lip and rosy cheeks.

The Euphoria star uses Becca Cosmetics mineral blush ($32, beccacosmetics.com)

Although the Brazilian beauty will often use light blush, she can’t credit her pink cheeks to makeup all the time. “I think I just get really flushed all the time. I’m constantly embarrassed,” she confessed. But when she does want to enhance her natural complexion with a pop of color, her go-to is Becca Cosmetics’ mineral blush. “I don’t really use blush that often. I like to use BECCA a lot."

Barbie chose this look to celebrate the launch of TORRID Stories, a short film series in which she is starring that highlights confident women who still thrive and look fabulous no matter the obstacles.