Who said beauty isn’t for men? Surely not Alex Rodriguez with his latest social media post. Recently, the former Yankee baseball player took to his feed to show off his at-home skincare treatment session. Prepping for the MLB playoffs, the newly-engaged star shared a photo of himself wearing a sheet mask. Looks like Jennifer Lopez’s skincare tips are rubbing off on her fiancé.

Since the Puerto Rican singer-actress is known for her trademark ‘JLo Glow,’ we’re not surprised to see her boo is also jumping on the sheet mask bandwagon. The father-of-two posted the fun picture, alongside the caption "prep for the huge game tomorrow’ and tagged his future bride. Of course, Jennifer was the first to comment with emojis to support her soon-to-be husband.

Within minutes, the comments section of the former athlete’s social media post was showered with laughs and messages from other men relating to his post. From the looks of Alex’s skin, we’re assuming he may have a skincare routine of his own. Men, time to take notes!

Though the beauty space is dominated by women, moments like this prove self-care is inclusive. Sheet masks are for everyone who wants hydrating, glowing, and supple skin. Therefore, whether you’re a lad or lady, give your skin the TLC it deserves and go for it.