Do you ever wonder what celebrities looked like long before they reached elite status? We do! And the latest to share a blast from the past is Dascha Polanco, who posted the cutest throwback picture. The Orange Is the New Black actress took to her social media to post a picture of herself on her birthday, and she captioned it with “...#1203.” The In the Heights actress doesn’t look like the most excited birthday girl as she stares blankly at the camera, but she looks adorable nonetheless in a little red dress – the kind mom’s love to dress their little girls in.

©@sheisdash Dascha hasn't changed one bit since her early childhood days

The 37-year-old hasn’t changed much since her childhood days. Dascha is seen with a pink birthday hat and her natural curls peeking from underneath. The Irishman actress often flaunts her natural hair and goes make-up free proving her skin is just as radiant without the works. However, when it comes to getting glammed, up Dascha loves to experiment with her beauty looks and has tried everything from subtle waves to unicorn hair, and even short blonde bobs.

The Perfect Match actress is never shy about doing a bold lip or eccentric eyeshadow. In the past she’s played with dark blue lipstick, neon green eyeliner and even rhinestones going from her lids to her eyebrows. There’s no question her beauty game is strong!

©GettyImages The OITNB star loves to experiment with her beauty looks

And the same goes for fashion. The mom-of-two likes to dress to impress, proving her stye skills are next level. For the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party at New York City’s Plaza Hotel back in September, Dascha rocked a gunmetal lamé dress and a fabulous hat. But that was only one of the head-turning looks she wore during New York Fashion Week.