When thinking of super foods, the color green generally springs to mind but maybe we should think pink too! For it turns out that salmon has excellent qualities for both your interior and exterior health. And there's no better ambassador for this food than Victoria Beckham. The former Spice Girl has mentioned many times that she suffered from skin breakouts until she started eating this fish on a regular basis. And seeing that she even looks great without makeup has us itching to try it...

©@victoriabeckham

During an interview with Net a Porter, Victoria said that her skin hasn't always been so radiant, including during her four pregnancies. Fed up with her constant skin issues, she made an appointment with a renowned Californian dermatologist. "I see a dermatologist in LA, called Dr Harold Lancer, who is incredible. I’ve known him for years – he sorted my skin out", she explained.

It turns out that the specialist recommended that she include an enormous amount of salmon in her diet. And that means daily, to which the designer responded: “I said, ‘Really, every day?’ And he said, ‘Yes; breakfast, lunch or dinner, you have to eat it every single day.’"

©Wenn

Victoria's daily salmon habit might seem a bit excessive to you but there are countless dermatologists who recommend consuming it frequently for myriad benefits.

Huff Post interviewed doctor Rachel Nazarian from the Dermatology Group, New York and she considers that salmon is a superfood for healthy skin. She explained that it's becuase it contains a large amount of Omega 3, which is very beneficial as it helps to calm inflammation - stopping the break-down of collagen and elastin that keeps the skin looking young.

In the same publication, board-certified dermatologist in Washington Dr Melda Isaac also gives her advice, explaining that Omega 3 helps the skin retain its hydration and therefore its elasticity. She also mentioned that it contains vitamin D, which helps protect the skin from UV rays and from free radicals.

©Wenn

And you may be wondering why this super food has such a unique color... it's because it contains astaxanthin – a chemical composite known as ketocarotenoid. In a paper published by the Polish Society of Biochemisty, it cites that astaxanthin has excellent properties to avoid wrinkle appearance and skin discoloration.

Now we understand why David Beckham's wife is such a big fan of salmon – like a lot of other celebs such as Mariah Carey or Eiza González – and given the many different ways it can be prepared, it shouldn't be difficult to incoporate into any diet.

