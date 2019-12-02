PSA: Meghan Markle's favorite lash conditioner is on sale!

If there’s something we covet, it’s long fluttery lashes, the kind that gets you endless compliments and makes everyone ask if they’re real. For this, enter RevitaLash, one of Meghan Markle’s favorite products for achieving gorgeous long lashes. The product is considered to be one of her beauty secrets and, lucky for us, it's currently on sale as part of a Cyber Monday deal. In a 2014 interview with Allure, the Duchess of Sussex explained: “I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be.”

The Duchess of Sussex always looks amazing with natural, barely-there makeup

That's enough to get us hooked! If you’re looking to get your hands on the Duchess-approved product, Dermstore is offering 30 percent off with promo code DSGIFT at check out (cue the claps!). Needless to say, this royal-approved product is a must if you’re looking to give your eyes the eye-opening effect granted by long, pretty lashes.

To give her lashes extra pizazz, Prince Harry's wife uses Maybelline New York Sensational Luscious Mascara, which only sells for $9. The drugstore product balances out with Meghan’s other go-to, the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, which normally retails for $55 on a one-month supply. However, thanks to the sale, it can now be yours for $38.50.

More of the former Suits star’s beauty faves include Tatcha’s Polished Deep Rice Enzyme Powder, which cleanses, hydrates and exfoliates lending for smooth, radiant skin. Then there’s Yves Saint Laurent Beauté Touche Éclat, a celebrity-favorite for brightening and adding a subtle contour and definition to the face. To achieve soft rosy lips, Meghan trusts the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria.

As for her hair, the 38-year-old loves WELLA Professionals Oil Reflections Luminous Smoothing Oil. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable," Meghan told Beauty Banter in 2017. Notes taken!