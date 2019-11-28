Eva Mendes' 1980s makeup causes confusion among fans – and her response is perfect

Who knew Eva Mendes was the ultimate 1980s diva? The actress shared a brand new retro makeover – complete with "enhanced" lips, dark bouffant hair and well, a LOT of makeup. "Back to work serving Dynasty aesthetics," she wrote alongside a short clip where fans of the iconic '80s show will recognize the Alexis-Colby-ready-for-a-Krystle-Carrington-catfight vibes. Makeup artist María Vargas-Guzman was the mind behind Eva's incredible beauty transformation, while Eva's hairstylist Mike Lorenzano created her big hair, don't care look.

RELATED: Eva Mendes looks unrecognizable in makeup-free selfie

Fans who are used to seeing Eva's natural makeup, above, had some strong reactions after seeing her Dynasty look

The most hilarious part about Eva's new look was the comments from her fans, many of which she responded to herself. The makeover was so dramatic that one fan asked Eva, "Is that actually your hair??!!" The star replied, "No. Wig. And my face is done up to look like I’ve had you know, enhancements ...ha." Other followers were so sure that the "cosmetic surgery" was real, that they reprimanded her, with one writing: "Stop that plastic surgery...!" Her tongue-in-cheek reply was, "Relax dad. It’s makeup to make me look different and 'done'. My make up artist was that good. And I hope you know that’s not my real hair either! Ha! sending good vibes."

In September Eva shared her love for all things vintage when she shared a photo of herself on her very first Toronto International Film Festival red carpet, the 2005 premiere of Trust the Man, rocking a vintage dress that only cost her $15. At the 2012 Film Fest, she continued the vintage vibe, but this time on a sentimental note, wearing her grandmother's gorgeous earrings and rings, which she said she would "always treasure".

The star is a true chameleon on social media, with pics ranging from glam makeup for work to candid #nofilter snaps

RELATED: This is Eva Mendes' solution for bad hair days

The star, who is mom to young daughters Esmeralda and Amada with partner Ryan Gosling, is a huge fashion fan and has her own line with New York and Company.