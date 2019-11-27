JLo and A-Rod share a beauty moment with Kim Kardashian proving skincare is key for the holidays

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us, which means you’ll be enjoying the company of family and friends while eating delicious entrees and treats. That said, the festive season can also do a number on your skin. Ever wonder how Jennifer Lopez maintains her glow during the holiday season, why Alex Rodriguez has no wrinkles whatsoever or which product gives Kim Kardashian her matte finish? Seem these influential stars are apart of the skincare goals trinity. We finally got the answer! The Puerto Rican star, Dominican MLB player and KKW entrepreneur all joined forces with Facebook for their latest Facebook Portal TV, $149 and shared a sweet skincare moment.

The couple that masks together stay together

In the clip, the newly engaged couple are seen both sharing a TLC pink masking moment virtually with Kanye West’s wife. While we're unsure which mask the lovebirds used in the video, we recommend PÜR x Barbie Glitterally Pink Brightening Peel Off Mask, $20, to deep clean pores, exfoliate dead skin and deliver immediate radiance for a healthy-looking glow that lasts. This mask will help you unwind after a Christmas shopping spree and help prep your skin for a special evening. I mean, who doesn’t enjoy a little extra sparkle in their life?

PÜR x Barbie Glitterally Pink Brightening Peel Off Mask, $20,ulta.com

As the newly engagedly pair chat with the KKW mogul, the mother-of-four is also seen taking time for herself with her regimen. To create the same at-home experience test out ELEMIS Superfood Vital Veggie Mask, $35. This green juice inspired mask nourishes, smoothes and brightens for softer, smoother and more radiant skin. Suitable for dull and dehydrated skin, its rich formula provides breathtaking results.

ELEMIS Superfood Vital Veggie Mask, $35,elemis.com

Check out the video below to see how these stars spend their time during the busiest time of year.