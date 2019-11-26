Super mom Jessica Alba is teaching her kids early about yoga! The mother-of-three shared a time lapse clip on her social media where she and her eight-year-old daughter Haven bonded over a flow session with instructor Cornelius Jones. Despite the video’s accelerated speed, the 38-year-old and her middle child look to be in full concentration doing the classic yoga vinyasa flow poses. “#mondaymotivation -this weekend @corneliusjonesjr guided me and my Havie through an awesome yoga flow/fitness session... and she won her soccer championship game after!”

©@jessicaalba Jessica's daughter Haven, eight, won her soccer championship following yoga

The clip then transitions into a second video of the L.A.’s Finest star post-workout. Within the same caption she explained, “Second vid -This AM got in a good 45 min session w @aaronhines @cyclehouse! And Thank you my homegirl @kellyrowland for the super cute @fabletics fashions!”

The Honest Company founder loves to change it up when it comes to her workouts. She does everything from Crossfit, spinning, weight training – you name it! It’s no wonder she keeps ultra-trim and fit. Although she has a jam-packed agenda, the businesswoman doesn’t leave her health and well-being behind and finds time for a workout – even if it’s only for a half-hour.

Loading the player...

Recently, the triple-threat revealed on her social media she jumps on the treadmill for 35 minutes on days when she can’t perform a full workout session. Jessica’s healthy lifestyle comes after dealing with body image struggles in the past. Earlier this year, during a panel discussion at the In Goop’s Health Summit, the Latina beauty revealed she stopped eating so she wasn’t “preyed upon” by men in Hollywood.