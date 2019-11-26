Jennifer Lopez is used to changing up her hair looks to fit her professional commitments. We have seen her with darker hair, blonde locks, short styles, a flattering bob cut... We even had the chance very recently to see her natural hair on the cover of GQ Magazine, but the latest look she has revealed has left her fans (and us) speechless. The Bronx diva shared a video showing her wild new curls and extra volume that reached, in less than four hours, more than three million views.

"Love, love, love, perfection, you are goals!," and "spectacular!" were some of the comments Jlo's new hairstyle received from fans and followers. Chris Appleton, the Medicine singer's stylist and the man behind her latest long bob, also shared the images on her social media explaining that Jennifer wanted a natural look and then, he added a lion's emoticon with the hashtag "dream curls," as an answer to her petition.

The celeb stylist, who also keeps Kim Kardashian on point, managed to boost the volume of Jennifer Lopez´s hair to the max, showing the true lioness that lies within the artist. During a Color Wow Hair video tutorial, Chris explained his tricks to achieve perfect, defined, curls, such as always using a diffuser in order to have more control when drying: "keep the heat high, but the blow low," he said to avoid annoying frizz and keep the curl pattern. For JLo's expert stylist, texture is one of the biggest trends for 2019, and as he said, "curly hair is back bigger and better than ever." If it's good enough for Jennifer and Chris... it's good for us!