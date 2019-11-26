Serena Williams' daughter Olympia steals mom's makeup in hilarious video

Serena Williams may have a little beauty guru on her hands. The tennis champion took to her social media stories to share her two-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian’s latest obsession. “So, someone got into my highlighter,” she told the camera. “Man, she loves that Fenty,” she added referring to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line. In the video, you can’t see little Alexis, instead Serena’s followers can see a trail of gold highlight leading to a room on the floor. Serena, 38, didn’t share the rest of the baby beauty guru saga with her followers, but we can only guess it ended with a massive cleanup. The athlete often shares special moments with her and her daughter via social media.

Serena Williams' two-year-old daughter Olympia Alexis stole her makeup in cute video

In her latest post, Serena shared a sweet picture of her working while her little girl assists the best way she can. “Work, Olympia and my Moana blanket.” In the photo, Serena looks over paperwork while her baby girl sleeps next to her. Little Alexis is always by her mommy’s side. In August, the designer took to her social media to share a sweet moment featuring her little girl during a competition. “#ThisMama tries to spend as much time with @olympiaohanian as possible.

She keeps me going especially during tournaments. Although the popcorn machine has her attention here, I know she's watching and learning to see how I persevere in challenging and rewarding moments.” Serena and her husband Alexis, married in November 2017, just two months after welcoming their little girl.

Serena welcomed her daughter in 2017

In November, the mother-of-one opened up about the way motherhood has changed her, calling Olympia the “best thing” that’s happened to her. “I just never thought about what it would be like to be a mom,” she said on TODAY. “I kind of jumped into it without knowing what to expect or what to do. It’s been by far the best thing I’ve ever been a part of.””