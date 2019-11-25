Camila Cabello stole the show at the 2019 American Music Awards when she arrived on the red carpet with a breathtaking sheer Oscar de la Renta dress with a long train. Though we were hoping to see the Cuban beauty walk the carpet with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, the Latina surely made an entrance. Ditching her bouncy curls, which we recently found out are a result of a perm, the Havana singer opted for a romantic French braid ponytail. Her hairstylist and L'Oreal Paris's Global Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos gave us the inside scoop on how to recreate this stunning look from the comfort of your home. Dimitris shared the inspiration for 22-year-old star’s crisscross hairdo, “Camila wore a beautiful romantic gown in neutral tones, so I wanted to give her an ethereal look to match.” Matching her elegant fashion statement, the hair guru dished which products he used to form her undone yet enchanting hair look. Keep reading for the full breakdown and insight expert tips.

©GettyImages Cuban star hits the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet solo

To start, Camila’s hair was washed and conditioned with L’Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Restoring Shampoo & Conditioner, $5. Formulated with a blend of castor oil and vitamins B3 and B5, the dynamic duo strengthens long hair and helps seal split ends. To enhance texture and feel, Dimitris suggests spraying L’Oréal Paris Boost It High Lift Creation Spray, $5, onto towel-dried hair and defuse it using a blow dryer as he did for Camila.

©Hola L’Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Restoring Shampoo & Conditioner,$5, each, target.com

Once the hair is dry and curly, add a few drops of L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment, $7, to hydrate and nourish the strands while enhancing the shine. Next, the celebrity stylist began braiding different sections of Camila’s hair into French braids. He began connecting the locks together at the nape and finishing with one large combined braid. When completing the side-braid, he tousled the hair a bit and left a few strands framing her face.