Alexa Demie is one star who isn’t afraid to push beauty boundaries. The 24-year-old Euphoria actress is known for her daring makeup looks like this cheetah-print eyeshadow she rocked effortlessly and her apparent love of 90s-inspired eye (and lip!) liners. But she also isn’t afraid to dabble in bold hairstyles. While attending the HFPA And THR Golden Globe Ambassador Party in Los Angeles, Alexa arrived in a gorgeous updo that featured super short bangs.

©GettyImages Alexa Demie debuted new bangs in her latest red carpet appearance

The Mexican-American actress, who wore a dazzling silver sequined gown, looked fierce as ever with her bang-centric hairstyle. In the back, her dark tresses were pulled back and formed ringlets all around, giving the updo structure and volume. In the front, Alexa wore her baby bangs straight down and had them stylishly separated.

In order to create edgy baby bangs, it’s recommended to use a paste to keep those wispy hairs controlled. It might look like you rolled out of bed, but there’s much more going on behind-the-scenes to create the final look. After you’ve washed and blow-dried your bangs, use a hair paste product to style the strands. Oribe’s Fiber Groom Elastic Texture Paste ($39) moisturizes while keeping your hairs intact and most importantly, in place!