Influencers are taking their pull beyond Vine, YouTube and other social media platforms every single day. With millions of fans and followers, now more than ever, our favorite content creators are using their voices to create change within the beauty sector to enhance diversity and visibility. Which is why we can't contain our excitement with Lele Pons landing her first-ever makeup deal. Takes a moment of silence for this major beauty news! The social celebrity turn actress-singer has partnered up with Tarte cosmetics for a limited-edition makeup collection. Staying true to herself, the collaboration was named after her 3x Platinum first single “Celoso” released in 2018. The full assortment consists of gorgeous shadows, lip gloss and lashes.

©@lelepons Lele Pons' first Tarte cosmetics capsule includes an array of nudes, pinks, and neutral colors

The Lele Pons x Tarte eye & cheek palette features 11 shades which were curated by Lele herself for an easy, golden bronze look for all to try. Boasting matte, metallic and neutral shadows, the palette is inspired by Lele’s signature style. The hues are also named after places like Venezuela, Miami, and other important things in Lele’s life.

©lelepons

“I wanted it to be different than other palettes – I wanted it to stand out. I love the marble design & the fact that it opens like a book! It’s everything you need – shadow, liner, blush, a highlight in my favorite everyday tones. I want my supporters to be able to recreate my signature looks,” said Lele in a statement. To celebrate her beauty boss move, the former host of La Voz took to social media to share the news. "I can’t believe my Tarte Cosmetics collection is finally here! So grateful to collab with you! We’ve been working on this for over a year now and I’m so excited to share this with you! This collection includes an eye & cheek palette."