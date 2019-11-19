Jennifer Lopez does it yet again ladies and gentlemen! The newly 50-year-old powerhouse continues to prove over and over again how limitless and ageless she truly is. Recently, the Puerto Rican singer-actress graced the cover of GQ's "Men of the Year Issue," becoming the first Latina to appear on the magazine's special issue. The Bronx-native wore an all-black tube top dress and posed in breathtaking black and white images. Known for her sleek blowouts and high ponytails, the Hustlers actress embraced her natural hair texture and we couldn’t be happier. One word: STUNNING!

Celebrity hairstylist Frank Galasso was the man behind her textured mane. Frank dished which hair product was his secret weapon in revitalizing the On the Floor singer’s curls. To create this look, JLo's stylist applied Joico Curl Controlling Creme Anti Frizz Styler, $45 to enhance her curls.

The styling product is the perfect go-to for those who are looking to repair their coils. The cutting-edge technology within the beauty buy works for dry, frizzy, curly and wavy hair. The blend of natural oils, reconstructive proteins and defining polymers helps create bouncy, elastic and long-lasting curls. It helps smooth and eliminates frizz while controlling uneven curls and waves. Get ready to see each strand get healthier and stronger with each application.