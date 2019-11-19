Reina Rebelde drops a bold new lipstick in celebration of Latina lady bosses

Latina-owned makeup brand Reina Rebelde is making sure every Latina woman looks and feels like a boss on National Entrepreneur’s Day. The makeup line just launched a bold new lipstick called “La Jefa,” which translates to “lady boss” in order to highlight the rising tide of Latina entrepreneurs. The lipstick comes in a mauve nude color perfect for everyday use and for (obvi) running an empire.

Reina Rebelde launched a new lipstick La Jefa ($16) in honor of all the Latina entrepreneurs

“La Jefa was inspired by the incredible women and Latina leaders I’ve had the privilege of knowing,” says Regina Merson, Founder and CEO of Reina Rebelde. “Their stories of grit and determination speak to an internal power and boldness that is changing the world.” Like the women who inspired the lipstick, La Jefe (retailing for $16) features powerful and high-quality ingredients. Designed over two years, the cruelty-free product provides full coverage and silky satin finish.

“La Jefa was more than two years in the making,” Regina shared. “I wanted to capture the mood and confidence of current and aspiring Latina leaders who are starting businesses, enrolling in higher education, running for office and breaking barriers of every kind in record numbers. Their energy is contagious.” Besides empowering women and giving a boost of confidence, La Jefe will also do some good in the community—Reina Rebelde is donating a portion of the sales to benefit L.O.V.E (Latinas On the Verge of Excellence), a mentoring program to provide the next generation of Latina leaders the necessary tools and skills to thrive.