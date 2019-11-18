Meghan Markle's makeup artist reveals tips to achieve her bold brows

Loyal royal fans are always obsessing over Meghan Markle’s fashion choices. She’s made neutral-colored coats a classic and she’s modernized royal fashion with the adaptable shirt dress. But it’s not just her fashion that makes headlines—the Duchess of Sussex is also famous for her natural beauty hacks, especially her bold brows. Lucky for us, her makeup artist extraordinaire Daniel Martin (he’s responsible for her wedding day beauty look), shared top tips on how to achieve Meghan’s picture-perfect eyebrows.

©GettyImages Meghan Markle's makeup artist Daniel Martin revealed tips to get the royal's picture-perfect brows

First things first, don’t think of your brows as needing to be identical. Think of them “as sisters not twins,” Daniel said during a special appearance on ITV’s Loraine. “Eyebrows frame our faces and can enhance our entire make up look,” he said during the tutorial, according to the Daily Mail. He then went on to give an incredibly informative guide on the dos and donts of brow-shaping.

One, think about the brow’s structure and how you can get it to look naturally full. “As we age we tend to loose our eyebrows a bit. So what we want to do, is we want to enhance her brow and really figure out that structure, really figure out those holes and spots that we lost,” he explained. His suggestion? A brow gel to brush against the hair growth, which will give a “fuller” appearance.