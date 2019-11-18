Eva Longoria does it all—she’s a director, producer, actress and activist—and she does it all with picture-perfect makeup. If you’re interested in learning how to achieve her pristine glam, please look to her social media feed for inspiration. The 44-year-old star shared a short video of a hilarious makeup tutorial she did using L’Oreal’s new lip kits.

©@evalongoria nEva Longoria shared how to properly line a lip in a new makeup tutorial

“Shh, I’m doing a video!,” she laughs in the beginning of the video to her makeup artist. The Desperate Housewives alum has her makeup done, but is going to show how to apply three new L’Oreal lipstick shades that are only available in Texas. “I want to show you the different shades of these lip kits that are being sold in Texas only in HEB and they’re benefitting Eva’s heroes.”

Loading the player...

The kits include a lip liner and lipstick, and Eva also showed off the Confident Eye Kit, which includes a mascara and eyeliner. “It’s actually my favorite…the voluminous…I use it all the time,” she revealed to her fans. It’s the best formula, it’s the blackest black.”

Eva, who has her own non-profit organization that helps kids with intellectual special needs, urged her fans to pickup their own kits to help benefit the cause. “In all seriousness, if you live in Texas, go out to your nearest @HEB to pick up your @lorealmakeup lip kits,” she captioned the clip. “Benefiting @evasheroes for people with intellectual disabilities.”

