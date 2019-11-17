Alexa Demie is the fiercest of them all with this cheetah print makeup look

It’s 2019 and the beauty game is strong. Sure, the classic neutral smokey eye and the thick, winged eyeliners are still in, but there’s a new wave of makeup lewks that are straight up art. One star who’s leading the charge is Mexican-American actress Alexa Demie. The 24-year-old actress, who currently stars in HBO’s Euphoria, is taking glam to the next level with her bejeweled liners and colorful shadows that are simultaneously an ode to the past and a nod to the future. Her latest makeup session took cheetah print to a whole new level.

After a glam appointment with celebrity makeup artist Sam Visser, the brunette beauty shared the final look on her feed for her millions of fans. In the sultry photo, Alexa is posing against a mirror, showing off her cheetah-inspired makeup look. The actress wears a yellow-tinted shadow with a black liner on both her lash and water line making for an edgy effect, but the most daring part is the cheetah print that covers her entire lid.

The MUA also shared the look on his feed. “Did you say something? Unreal eyes,” he wrote alongside the photo that received praise from fellow celebrities, including former Fifth Harmony band member Lauren Jauregui who wrote,”GATA.” Although Sam didn’t give a tutorial on how to achieve this fierce style, it’s incredibly easy to do at home. All you need is a yellow shadow (preferably a burnt yellow tone) to apply across the lid and a black liner.

Our suggestion? Opt for Tarte’s Clay Paint Liner, which includes a thin eyeliner brush perfect to lining the top and bottom of your eyes as well as creating the delicate cheetah “spots.” After you’ve applied your yellow shadow, use the brush to create small “C” across the lid to give the cheetah-print illusion. If you want to add more depth, you can shade inside the Cs with a warm orange shade.

This isn’t the first time Alexa rocks a bold look—she did a 90s-inspired tutorial for Vogue where she revealed her love of the decade. “I’ve just always been drawn to the ’90s supermodels and editorials,” she said while lining her eyes. Besides makeup, the star is also gearing up to take over the fashion industry with her own empire. “I love fashion… it’s a part of my journey and part of the empire I want to create,” she previously said of her upcoming projects. “It’s something I’m actively working on that you’ll see soon enough. Rather than waiting around to get picked as the face of an established brand, it’s like, why not create your own?”