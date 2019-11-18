Meghan Markle's makeup artist reveals tips to achieve her bold brows

Loyal royal fans are always obsessing over Meghan Markle’s fashion choices. She’s made neutral-colored coats a classic and she’s modernized royal fashion with the adaptable shirt dress. But it’s not just her fashion that makes headlines—the Duchess of Sussex is also famous for her natural beauty hacks, especially her bold brows. Lucky for us, her makeup artist extraordinaire Daniel Martin (he’s responsible for her wedding day beauty look), shared top tips on how to achieve Meghan’s picture-perfect eyebrows.

First things first, don’t think of your brows as needing to be identical. Think of them “as sisters not twins,” Daniel said during a special appearance on ITV’s Loraine. “Eyebrows frame our faces and can enhance our entire make up look,” he said during the tutorial, according to the Daily Mail. He then went on to give an incredibly informative guide on the dos and donts of brow-shaping.

One, think about the brow’s structure and how you can get it to look naturally full. “As we age we tend to loose our eyebrows a bit. So what we want to do, is we want to enhance her brow and really figure out that structure, really figure out those holes and spots that we lost,” he explained. His suggestion? A brow gel to brush against the hair growth, which will give a “fuller” appearance.

The 350M Nature Glow Eyeshdaow Palette ($25) includes a variety of shades to fill in your brow after you've combed it over with a brow gel

To add even more structure, the makeup artist says to use a neutral eyeshadow palette to apply a light shade below the brow. “So when you go in, go one shade lighter and just fill it in,” he shared. This technique will ensure your brows are full and ready for any occasion. We suggest Morphe’s 350M Nature Glow Eyeshadow Palette that comes with 35 different matte shades. Not only can you pick from a variety of tones, this palette also includes warm colors that work for a daytime and nighttime look.

To ensure your brows stay on point for the entire day, Daniel sets the look with hairspray (yes, any hairspray will do!). But before you start spraying your face head on, stop and grab a spoolie for a more concentrated application. “I feel like once you get to a place with your brow you can use a setting,” he shared. “I have a friend who puts hair spray on a mascara spoolie and finishes off her brow like that.”

Daniel Martin did Meghan's makeup for her royal wedding

Finally, do NOT over-pluck, people! “So one mistake a lot of people make is over tweezing or over plucking your brows,” he says. “When that happens you want to find something that you can easily go in to apply but you don’t want to re-shape or re-structure your brow.” There you have it—the secret to getting Meghan’s royal eyebrows!