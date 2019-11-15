Salma Hayek is one of Hollywood's most stunning leading ladies. Since stepping into the spotlight in 1989, the Mexican star has continued to wowed fans with various hairstyles and beauty looks. Whether it’s rocking a sultry lipstick with a sexy smokey eye on the red carpet or turning heads with her gorgeous hair updos, some would agree that Salma may be aging backward.

Salma is truly an ageless beauty

With skin glowing like it did during her Desperado days in 1995, Salma credits her staple serums for her timeless complexion. During an interview with Allure, the brunette bombshell dished on how she steers clear of over exfoliating and prefers to mix up her oils to create a flawless finish.

“Exfoliating a lot may make you look good in the short term, but not I think in the long term. I see many women in L.A. who have exfoliated so much they look shiny,” Salma said. “I use a mix of serums and oils depending on my skin that day.” The Mexican-native revealed she is a huge fan of Anne Semonin Sérum Précieux, $140, an overnight serum packed with essential oils.

Anne Semonin Sérum Précieux, $140, annesemonin.com

The overnight elixir helps to revitalize and detoxify fatigued, lifeless skin after a few applications. It’s effective ingredients also treat hormonal changes and are safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Though the Like A Boss actress' go-to serum has a heavy price tag, it's most definitely worth every penny.