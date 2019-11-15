Eiza Gonzalez goes makeup-free and shares the secret to her perfect skin

Eiza Gonzalez is simply stunning with or without makeup! Though the Mexican actress is known for her soft bronzed glamour and perfectly contoured cheekbones, we’re obsessing over her recent makeup-free moment. While on set of an upcoming film, the Baby Driver star showed off an au natural selfie and looked ah-mazing.

MORE: Eiza González admits she's gone to therapy due to this relatable Latinx issue

The Mexican actress shows off a full face glam of Dior

HOLA! USA caught up with the brunette beauty who gave us some insight on how she keeps her face free from dullness, texture, and hyperpigmentation. According to Eiza, the Neutrogena Bright Boost Resurfacing Micro Polish Facial Exfoliator, $8, is her go-to product since she has travel-related skin concerns. “I struggle with dull skin so this really helps when I’m traveling or when I don’t get enough sleep or out a little too late,” said during a brand event. Just like us, the Fast & Furious star has skin sins she wishes she could break like not drinking enough water and forgetting to apply sunscreen on a daily basis.

Neutrogena Bright Boost Resurfacing Micro Polish Facial Exfoliator, $8, target.com

MORE: How this Mexican-American beauty blogger went from Army soldier to makeup mogul

This dermatologist-tested face polish provides dual-action exfoliation which helps remove skin-aging dullness and boost radiance within 3 times of use. The innovative formula provides a brighter complexion and visibly improved skin tone and texture instantly. It's formulated with naturally-derived skin smoothers such as glycolic and alpha hydroxy acids that gently cleanse the skin using both chemical and physical exfoliation for gentle yet effective resurfacing.

After seeing Eiza’s makeup-free moment, would you try this drug-store beauty buy?