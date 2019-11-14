Before revealing the big surprises she had in store at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Thalía arrived at the star-studded red carpet in a gorgeous red hooded getup that was reminiscent of Little Red Riding Hood. The 48-year-old singer’s figure was not only accentuated by the body-hugging design, but also because of the gown’s thigh-high slit.

©@thalia GALLERY Thalía arrived at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards in a sultry red gown

The entertainer looked radiant in minimal glam that revealed her true skin, which naturally caused her to be questioned about her beauty routine since she looks younger and younger as the years go by. It’s this very reason fans believe she has eternal youth.

“It’s a life filled with discipline, exercise and a healthy diet,” she said at the show. The 48-year-old Mexican actress added: “Everything that’s boring!”

Despite that “boring” life, Thalia is one celebrity that is anything but boring and the proof is in her everyday life, which she shares with her millions of followers on social media.