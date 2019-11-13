Talented singer Katy Perry is known for her spunky energy and edgy style. We absolutely love it when celebrities take fashion risks! The 34-year-old songstress has wowed us with her makeup and has shown us that she is definitely not afraid of using color. Spring is just around the corner and it’s the perfect time to explore the latest and greatest fashion trends! We took a look at Katy Perry’s most-stunning makeup looks. Keep scrolling to get a dose of makeup inspo!

©@katyperry Photo: Instagram/katyperry

This makeup look is simply stunning! Katy Perry shows off her glam side while getting ready for the 2019 Grammys. She pairs the dramatic eye makeup with a nice coral lipstick to compliment it.

©@katyperry Photo: Instagram/katyperry

We are in love with this! Katy Perry looks spectacular in this deep, dusty rose makeup. Not only is she wowing us by rocking this blond wig, but the dramatic eyeshadow accentuates her beautiful blue eyes. The pink smokey eyes are what draw all the attention. To top off this perfect look, she wore a deep dusty rose on her lips.

©@katyperry

You can never go wrong when wearing a classic red lipstick. Just ask superstar Katy Perry! This glamorous makeup look is perfect for a night out, or if you’re a superstar, for showtime! The vibrant red lipstick is balanced with her muted, deep smokey eyes.