Nicole Kidman, Lucy Boynton and Nicole Scherzinger are among the Hollywood beauties who are bringing back braids this season. These talented women are trendsetters who inspire us to mimic their style. Spring is just around the corner and it’s the perfect time to experiment with a new look. In order to discover how we could get those gorgeous braids, we went straight to an expert. Hairstylist and salon owner, Riudi Perez, talked to HOLA! USA and shared his expert advice. Keep scrolling and see what he had to say!

©GettyImages

Half-part braid

Caro Daur looks phenomenal with this half-part braid. This is a simple design but before attempting to create this or any look, our expert reminded us that you have to know how to take care of your hair. “Depending on your hair type, whether it is oily, dry or brittle, remember to use a shampoo specialized for your hair,” Perez explained. This is the most essential part of your hair routine because it is the foundation of everything.

To recreate Caro Daur’s look, part you hair to the side and gradually create a small French braid. Start from the base and slowly incorporate more locks.

©GettyImages

For short-haired girls

If you have short or thin hair like Lucy Boynton and want to recreate her look, our expert recommends using hair extensions. “If you have very short hair but want to achieve this hairstyle, you can incorporate artificial hair. Of course, this will add volume and help you achieve it,” Perez said. He also mentioned using specialized products, “to make thin hair more voluminous, you can use a mousse.”