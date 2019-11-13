Taylor Swift breaks all the fashion rules with this manicure

If you thought neon colors could only be used in summer, Taylor Swift just proved that you can break the rules and still come out on top. And when it comes to neon polish colors, boy does this stand out!

The Lover singer was recently spotted in New York wearing an all-black outfit which was perfectly finished off with a neon green manicure, adding a certain something to her look and proving that this trend works even at this time of year.



©Getty Images The celebrity's nail polish caught the attention of all her fans and the media

Bedazzling green!

Just as in the photos - where you can see the singer walking hand in hand with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn - Taylor went on Saturday Night Live with a neon green manicure that got everyone's attention.

It's worth noting that although the polish is bright green, it's still slightly cooler than other neon greens that other celebrities have worn before; what the singer does demonstrate, however, is that you should definitely be adding a touch of vibrant color in the fall.

After all, the fall/winter catwalks are endorsing the neon trend in a wide range of clothing, so all Taylor's done is preempt what you're bound to see on sweaters, turtlenecks, and coats this season.

©Amazon Here are some nail polishes with a similar color to Taylor Swift'sn

If your style is more colorful



Why not take a fashion tip from Taylor and pick up some similar polishes, such as China Glaze Nail Lacquer in Kiwi Cool-Ada ($10.19), which in addition to having an eye-catching color includes a hardener, or Vernis Classique en Neon Green ($7.79).

And you wouldn't want to miss the line of gel polishes, which have proven to make your manicure last longer. Take Clou Beaute Gelpolish 1533 ($4.99) for example, which is organic and doesn't contain any toxic chemical ingredients.