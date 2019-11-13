Salma Hayek's new hairdresser is an owl and a total hoot

There are some celebrities who have human hairdressers, but animal lover Salma Hayek prefers to get her hair done by her pets. The 53-year-old actress shared a hilarious video of her pet owl pleasantly perched atop her head as she joked to her millions of fans that she had a new hairstylist.

“Check out my new hairdresser!,” she wrote alongside the hilarious video that featured her tiny pet owl plucking her hair. In the short clip, the owl not only plucks her hair, he also plucks her nails. “Now she’s giving me a manicure,” the Grown Ups 2 actress laughed. The little bird’s talents don’t stop there—he also serves as a fashion accessory. “This hairdresser/manicurist can also be a hat,” she told her followers.

Fellow celebrities took to the comments section to praise Salma’s pet owl, including fellow Latina Penelope Cruz who wrote, “Give my friend a little kiss,” in Spanish. The Mexican actress revealed back in February that she had adopted the owl and welcomed him to her family. “I love him so much!,” she wrote in her previous post posing with the little fella. This isn’t the first time the brunette beauty shares her love of animals with her fans—she recently revealed she had about 50 pets.

“I don’t collect them, I rescue them,” she told Graham Norton about the time she rescued a puppy while filming in Bulgaria. “I had promised my husband I was going to stop because at the time I had 10 dogs, 5 parrots, I had alpacas, horses, cats.” Instead of telling her husband François-Henri Pinault the truth, she resorted to telling him a hilarious lie. “I took him and I was terrified at how I was going to explain this to my husband. So I came up with this brilliant idea to pretend I was having an affair,” she explained. “To make him think I was having an affair and at the end, I would say it’s not an affair—I picked up a dog and he would feel better.”