Shakira is gearing up to end the year with a bang—her concert film Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour is hitting theaters this week on November 13 and she’s simultaneously dropping El Dorado World Tour as a live album. Up next? The Colombian singer announced she’s also working on a new perfume! She took to her social media to give fans a sneak peek of her glam for the upcoming fragrance.

©@shakira Shakira showed fans how to rock a berry lip

“On set...new perfume in the works,” she captioned the picture that featured her in glam and ready for the photoshoot. The 42-year-old star wore her blonde hair down in long waves and donned a black sequined top. She kept her makeup minimal except for a bold berry lip, which could hint at the new perfume.

This would be the sixth fragrance the Latina Powerhouse releases. Her perfume line includes S by Shakira, Rock!, Dance and Dream. Her latest fragrance Sweet Dream is a delicious blend of raspberry and floral tones. Besides perfumes, Shakira has also revealed that she’s a natural makeup artist. On her social media feed, she’s always sharing new beauty looks with her legions of followers.