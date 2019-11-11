Shakira has made a career from her singing, belly dancing and worldwide performances, but if she wasn’t an international pop star, the Colombian singer would probably be a famous makeup artist. Her latest social media post sees Shakira wearing a pop of orange color on her lids perfect for the Halloween/fall season.

©@shakira Shakira is getting in the fall spirit and wearing orange eyeshadow

“Trying my new fav thing, orange eyes!,” she wrote alongside the photo of her wearing orange eyeshadow. Shakira, who has previously talked about her love of all things beauty, paired her orange shadow with a natural makeup look. The Chantaje singer only wore a light blush on her cheeks, a light pink color on her lips and mascara all which accentuated her orange eyeshadow.

In the post, the superstar is also wearing a vibrant animal-print outfit. She paired a cheetah-print top with a matching cheetah-print scarf and wore her hair up in a high ponytail. Many fans complimented the singer, including her celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser who wrote, “Gorg,” with three orange-colored heart emojis.