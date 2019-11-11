Dascha Polanco’s unicorn hair is next-level cool

With today’s accessibility, stars change up their hair like they do handbags and Dascha Polanco’s latest look is giving us serious unicorn vibes. On Saturday, November 9, the Orange Is the New Black actress appeared at the Vulture Festival at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles with a fun, colorful mane cognitive of My Little Pony. The new hair is thanks to celebrity hairstylist Cynthia Alvarez, who’s done similar work to Latina celebs like Becky G and given Shakira her covetable set of waves.

Dascha teamed her unicorn hair with an emerald green dress and multi-color boots

Dascha’s long locks were semi-straightened for the event with loose waves defining her layers and included light shades of pink, blue, green, and yellow, which all perfectly combined to create her unique look. The 36-year-old kept her makeup light and subtle with solely neutral eyeshadow, a swipe of mascara and rosy lips, allowing her hair to take center stage in the beauty department.

MORE: Dascha Polanco fearlessly shows off her 'ripples' in powerful body image post

Fashion wise, the Dominican-American star was styled by Mickey Freeman and teamed her hair with an emerald green dress by Rhizome featuring long sleeves, a ruffled high-low hem and cinched waist. She finished her look with multi-color lace-up over-the-knee boots by Stella Hues.

The Dominican-American star is fearless when it comes to trying beauty looks

Based off her social media, it’s evident the In the Heights actress is fearless when it comes to beauty and loves to experiment with her looks. In the past, she’s done everything from neon green eyeliner with equally striking highlights to match, to a dark blue lipstick and even a short, blunt platinum blonde bob.

Dascha wears bold blue lips to match her studded jacket

She’s also played with extreme nails designs which won her a campaign on International Self-love Day with The Editorial Nail’s. “Knowing what you need emotionally, physically, and mentally has to be a priority when taking care of yourself first; as a mother, as a daughter, as a friend, as a woman, and as a boss,” she wrote on her social media.

MORE: Dascha Polanco makes a statement with boldest (and goldest) fashion moment

“We need to take the time out to do things that make us feel better. I’m gonna work out, get a massage, get my nails done and get eat something. It all ideally comes down to making yourself the most content bottom line.” We can’t wait to see what beauty look she does next!