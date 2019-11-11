Shakira gives masterclass on how to rock the berry lip trend

Shakira is gearing up to end the year with a bang—her concert film Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour is hitting theaters this week on November 13 and she’s simultaneously dropping El Dorado World Tour as a live album. Up next? The Colombian singer announced she’s also working on a new perfume! She took to her social media to give fans a sneak peek of her glam for the upcoming fragrance.

Shakira showed fans how to rock a berry lip

“On set...new perfume in the works,” she captioned the picture that featured her in glam and ready for the photoshoot. The 42-year-old star wore her blonde hair down in long waves and donned a black sequined top. She kept her makeup minimal except for a bold berry lip, which could hint at the new perfume.

This would be the sixth fragrance the Latina Powerhouse releases. Her perfume line includes S by Shakira, Rock!, Dance and Dream. Her latest fragrance Sweet Dream is a delicious blend of raspberry and floral tones. Besides perfumes, Shakira has also revealed that she’s a natural makeup artist. On her social media feed, she’s always sharing new beauty looks with her legions of followers.

The Colombian singer was at a photoshoot for her upcoming fragrance

She previously shared that she tends to do her own makeup and she doesn’t spend too much time on it. “Keep it simple,” she explained to InStyle. “I usually wear a natural color on my lips and accent my eyes. I feel like the less makeup I use, the better I look. After so many years in front of the camera, sometimes, I think I look better now than 10 years ago when I wore so much! It’s important to let your own skin shine through.”