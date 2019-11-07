Even people who adopt fitness as a lifestyle can find themselves unmotivated to exercise at some point. Some workout routines end up tiring out body and mind, causing a decrease in your enthusiasm for those activities that used to give you that extra boost of energy. That’s why it’s important to try different routines and alternate different exercises when working out. Looking for some inspiration? Then this is your place, we introduce you to the top fitness trends of the year so that you say goodbye to boredom at the gym.

©Istock Incorporate new yoga trends like yoga booty into your routine

Yoga Booty

If you practice yoga but want to experiment with its poses in a different way, you can give it a try to Booty Yoga, a fusion of the traditional discipline with African music and modern twerking. This efficient combination of yoga stretches will add the sensual expression of pop dance to your movements, and the strength of continental dance to your muscles!

©Istock Cardio barre will help improve your stamina and tone your figure

Cardio Barre

The 60-minute-long sessions of cardio barre are based in the ballet dancers' technique and movements. It is a high-energy class invented by choreographer Richard Giorla, and of course, it takes place in front of the ballet bar. Its non-impact cardio exercises will tone your body but also will help you to improve your posture.

©Istock Zumba is an excellent cardiovascular exercise

Zumba

We are quite sure you have at least heard about it, as Zumba has been at the top of the fitness routines' podium for some years. Anyone who wants to dance without feeling awkward or already loves hitting the dance floor should try Zumba. These trainer-led classes that started in the nineties are based in choreographies mainly to the rhythms of bachata, rumba, salsa, merengue, and reggaeton. A fun and relaxing cardiovascular activity that will make you feel like you’re partying every day.