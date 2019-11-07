Meghan Markle just debuted a new hairstyle! The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry this morning at the Field of Remembrance where they honored those who lost their lives in service of their country during World War I. For the occasion, the 38-year-old royal dressed in dark colors and wore her luscious locks in a style we have yet to see from the royal mom.

©GettyImages Meghan Markle debuted a new hairstyle during the Field of Remembrance ceremony

The royal usually opts for a classic updo or natural waves, but for this royal engagement, Meghan styled her hair with deep waves. To compliment her do, she wore a velvet fascinator from Philip Treacy that featured a fishnet detailing. Her look was completed with a dark navy wrap coat from Sentaler’s Fall/Winter 2015 collection, black leather boots and leather gloves. Archie’s mom also had a red Remembrance poppy on her lapel, which is the symbol used to remember the fallen members of the Armed Forces.

This is the first time Meghan attends the Field of Remembrance service held at Westminster Abbey. For the last two years, Prince Harry has been going solo since his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh retired from public duties. During the ceremony, the royal couple planted a Cross of Remembrance and paid their respects to those who lost their lives during the war.