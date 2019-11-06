Choosing the right music can help you train better

Do you need a little bit of extra motivation when working out? Then here's a little secret. Several scientific reports show how there is a direct link between your exercise performance and the music you listen to. According to a study released in the journal Sports-Medicine Open, listening to music can help maintain and regulate your exercise pace and regimen. But it's not just about listening to any tune on the radio. You have to choose the right beat for every type of exercise. Do you want to know why?

CHOOSE YOUR TUNES ACCORDING TO THE TYPE OF EXERCISE

Activities like yoga, stretching, or even pilates, for example, need relaxing music to allow you to concentrate on the poses. But if you’re training for a race or a boxing class, you need something completely different. For running, for example, it is important to choose songs that can help the body to keep a consistent pace. That’s why most people go with soft rock. There are super useful apps that can help you pick music according to the cadence of your stride, or, in other words, the approximate number of steps you take per minute of running.

If you like boxing or cross-fit, your trainer will definitely try motivating you and making you forget about how exhausted you are with high-intensity rock. For structured classes like indoor cycling, background music plays an important role. For example, during SoulCycle classes, the DJ creates the mixes based on a session's progression. Not to mention dance fitness classes (zumba, batuka, etc.) that are completely dependent on music.



To sum up, the important thing is choosing the right chords to fully enjoy the benefits of music and exercise, and these include:

-An increase in physical stamina: According to a study by Dr Costas Karageorghis's, from London's Brunel University, "carefully selected music can significantly increase a person's physical endurance and make the experience of cardiovascular exercise far more positive." In fact, the results of this study show that music increases exercising endurance by 15 per cent.