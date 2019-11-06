Since the 90s, Jennifer Aniston and her hair have become pop culture icons. During her stint on Friends, she made “The Rachel” haircut a must-have hairstyle for every woman when her character Rachel debuted a straight textured bob. Over the years, she continued to make headlines with her blow outs that are perfectly parted down the middle making for timeless looks. Although the world associates the actress with these straight styles, she actually has naturally wavy hair. During the world premiere of The Morning Show, the 50-year-old star opted to wear her natural waves.

Jennifer Aniston showed off her natural hair texture during The Morning Show world premiere

Jennifer’s hairstylist Chris McMillan documented the look on his social media post and even shared details on how he achieved the gorgeous hairstyle. “This was such an honor to be a part of,” he wrote alongside a photo of Jen. “The hair is Jens natural curl and waves. Dried natural and touched up minimally with blow drying the roots for direction and touching up random pieces with a wave iron.

The celebrity hairstylist explained he used Dyson's Supersonic Blow Dryer to dry her roots and then used ghd's Classic Wave Wand to touch up pieces and add texture to her natural waves. Before drying her hair he layered Drunk Elephant’s detangling spray followed by Harklinikken;s leave in conditioner. To compliment her locks, Jennifer dressed up in a gorgeous vintage James Galanos gown. The navy dress featured a halter neck and a backless detail.