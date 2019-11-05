Kim Kardashian's skin always appears flawless, and she has revealed some of the reasons why! The businesswoman posted on social media the arsenal of products she religiously uses during her skincare routine. "I love to try out new beauty and skincare products, but there are some that I’ll just never give up. I’ve gotten into such a good routine because I use products that work together and really see results," she wrote. As it turns out, a luxe set from one of her fave skincare lines comes with a price tag of around $1,100! Yes, just like Kim herself, her fabulous skin also lives a life of luxury.

RELATED: HOLA! USA Beauty Awards 2019: The 50 best skincare products of the year

Kim Kardashian is a self-confessed beauty product fanatic, and it shows in her beautiful, smooth, glowing skin

Orchidée Impériale, The Discovery Ritual by Guerlain is one of Kim's beauty obsessions. The line is, according to the brand, based around "a rare and precious raw material, the orchid" which the company grows themselves in the Guerlain Orchidariums located in China, Geneva and France.

Three of the extensive beauty line's luxe products – we love the glam packaging! – are Kim Kardashian's faves.

RELATED: Oily skin? 6 foundations that give you full celebrity coverage for under $15

Kim is a fan of Guerlain's Orchidée Imperiale Discovery ritual, with products based on molecules from orchids grown in the brand's environmentally-friendly Orchidariums

The first essential item in Kim's magic ritual is The Eye and Lip Cream ($200 at Sephora) which is designed to moisturize, soften the skin and enhance the eye area. At night, it detoxifies and redefines eyes and lips.

Next up is The Longevity Concentrate ($475 on Amazon), an ultra-concentrated serum that is quickly absorbed by the skin and revitalizes it after a long day. It also reduces the signs of premature aging.

Last but not least, is The Cream ($460 at Sephora), which helps the skin to recover its density and firmness and minimizes wrinkles and laugh lines.





The beauty icon admits she asks for the $460 cream for Christmas or birthdays because it's quite an indulgence

Kim might live a life of luxury, but just like the rest of us she doesn't necessarily splurge all the time! According to Elle, the reality TV star said during a masterclass with her makeup artist, Mario Devinavovic: "It is a very heavy cream, which I like, but it is very expensive, so I just ask for it in Christmas or for my birthday." Well, Christmas is just around the corner...