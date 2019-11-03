Zoe Saldana is known for her radiant nautral beauty. The actress, who has Latin roots, often opts for minimal makeup, classic outfits and larger-than-life hair that's usually seen flowing freely down her back. One of her signature looks is soft, bouncy, surfer chic waves. Join us as we breakdown how she does it!

A loose perm for long hair in this style gives it life and volume. So what's her secret?

Zoe Saldana usually wears her locks loose, with a 'messy' vibe

The formidable Gamora, who she played in Guardians of the Galaxy, knows how to give her brunette mane the special treatment. According to Glitz, she uses olive oil and a mayonnaise preparation to keep it nourished and shiny.

Other ways to get the 'Zoe effect'

Fortunately, there are lots of products on the market to give your hair a hint of waves and movement and get one of this season's hottest hairstyles. One dependable tool you can't afford to be without is curling or straightening irons. The Bed Head Curlipops Curling Iron is one of the best, available from Amazon and other online retailers.

Curling irons are your friends if you're looking to make waves

They are excellent for creating loose, frizz-free waves like Zoe's. This model includes a swivel cord for easy styling and comes with a protective glove to prevent burns. And the best news is the price: just $16! Another top tip for perfect waves is clean, conditioned hair. We recommend TRESemmé Ondas (IM) perfectas ($ 8) to give your hair even more texture.

After drying your hair, and before using this wonder tool, don’t forget to apply a thermal protector. We recommend Revlon UniqOne ($18). Suitable for all hair types, it reduces frizz, adds shine, protects your color and prevents those annoying split ends.

Using shampoo, thermal protector, and the right spray all help achieve this hairstyle

To finish off your 'Zoe effect' 'do, apply a fixing spray such as L'Oréal Paris Stylist Spray Beach ($7) to achieve long-lasting, relaxed surfer-chic waves.

Creating this relaxed, fashionable style couldn't be easier. All it takes is a little time, so get to work!